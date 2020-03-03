St. Charles to limit hospital access points amid ’emerging risk’

Central Oregon

Visitors required to sanitize hands, some must wear masks, not be allowed in

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network Joint Information Center continues to encourage community members to take preventative steps to reduce the spread of germs and to plan ahead for the possibility of community impacts.

While it’s encouraged to be prepared, public officials reiterate that there are no cases of COVID-19 in Central Oregon at this time, officials said in Tuesday afternoon's update, which continues in full below:

St. Charles process change begins Wednesday

In response to the emerging risk associated with the spread of COVID-19, St. Charles Health System will begin restricting the number of access points at each facility, starting Wednesday morning.



The intent is to have patients, caregivers, providers and vendors enter facilities through a limited number of access points to keep the workforce safe and functioning as this public health issue continues to grow.



At each access point, St. Charles will be:

Requiring individuals to adequately sanitize their hands.

Requiring masking if a patient presents with a fever, cough or cold symptoms.

Controlling access for visitors, caregivers and providers who present with a fever, cough or cold symptoms (this means we may not allow people into the building if they could spread infection, but are not in need of medical attention).

The situation with COVID-19 continues to change rapidly and much is still unknown. We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution and with the goal of being proactive in our protection of our patients, caregivers and providers.

Preventative behaviors encouraged

The Centers for Disease Control continues to stress the importance of hand washing. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Washing hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Hand washing instructions: https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/when-how-handwashing.html



Hand washing videos: https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/videos.html

Other advice includes:

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Get your annual flu vaccine (to protect against flu)

Workplace planning encouraged

Employees should consult employers about sick leave and/or remote work policies and practices if possible. Employers are encouraged to maintain flexible policies if the community situation progresses. More information for employers.

Resources for more information

Community members with questions about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) can dial 2-1-1 for general information about COVID-19, including information about prevention, symptoms, and the situation in Oregon.



COIEN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Community members can call 2-1-1 for general information and questions.

Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Public health regularly manages communicable disease outbreaks, and is prepared to investigate and respond if we have a COVID-19 case in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Public Health Departments coordinate to plan for and respond to emerging health threats and will continue working together to provide a coordinated and timely response to COVID-19.

About Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN)

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others.

COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact the COEIN JIC at 541.316.0087 or centraloregoninfo@gmail.com.