USFS seeks comments on proposed Bend-Lava Lands paved path

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest’s Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District said Tuesday it is seeking public comments regarding a proposed 3.6-mile paved path from Knott Road on Bend’s south end to the Lava Lands Visitor Center.

In a scoping document released Tuesday, the Forest Service entity says the 10-foot-wide multi-use path for non-motorized travel would provide connectivity to recreation sites and other trails in the area.

The path would parallel the west side of Highway 97 and provide transportation options between visitor destinations such as the High Desert Museum, Lava Butte and the visitor center, District Ranger Kevin Larkin said.

A 2017 ODOT study “identified a significant gap in the regional trail network in this area,” Larkin wrote. He also noted that the proposed path would connect to the Sun Lava Path, completed in 2014, that connects Sunriver to Lava Lands Visitor Center.

Other positive aspects cited in the scoping letter would be to remove vehicles from the roads, alleviate parking congestion and provide a trail experience for users of all abilities.

The path would extend from the forest boundary to Lava Butte Road, and would have a grade of 5% or less to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.