Fatal 3-vehicle crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Terrebonne

Central Oregon

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal three-vehicle crash blocked U.S. Highway 97 south of Terrebonne Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police confirmed.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near milepost 118 and the Highway 97-O'Neil Highway Junction, two miles south of Terrebonne. Traffic was being detoured onto Canal Boulevard.

Oregon State Police Captain Tim Fox confirmed to NewsChannel 21 the crash did result in a fatality. He had no other initial details.

Another, non-injury crash was reported around the same time about three miles to the north, a mile north of Terrebonne, and was causing no to minimum delays, according to ODOT TripCheck.

We'll have more details as they're available.