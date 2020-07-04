C.O. fires on the Fourth stopped small; one burns 94 acres in N. Central Oregon

Central Oregon

And that haze/smoke in the sky? Forecasters say it's from Siberian fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon firefighters spent much of the holiday checking on and putting out abandoned campfires or other small blazes, while one to the north grew larger, but was stopped quickly.

Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded to nearly a dozen incidents on Saturday, most stopped at one-tenth of an acre or smaller.

Incident 340, a fire off Starvation Lane, north of Cottonwood Canyon State Park, was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and burned about 94 acres but crews acted fast and had it out a short time later, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Kassidy Kern said.

The official reminded residents that fires, including campfires, are not allowed in many areas outside developed campgrounds -- and even there, people need to make sure the campfires are out and cold to the touch before leaving.

.Also, she noted, fireworks are banned from national forests and other public lands at all times.

By the way, if you've noticed hazy skies and wondered where the fires are/were, the National Weather Service noted smoke aloft from close to 150 fires in Siberia has been blown 5,000 miles into the Pacific Northwest.