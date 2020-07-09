COCC Board approves fall reopening plans, mix of in-person, online classes

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Community College Board of Directors on Wednesday evening approved the school's fall reopening plans, with some in-person instruction returning, along with online and hybrid classes.

The plan is called COCC's "Reopening Operational Plan for the Conduct of In-Person Instructional, Residential and Research Activities."

The college had been closed to nearly all in-person activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic since Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s executive order on March 23.

In mid-June, the Oregon Health Authority released guidance for the reopening of Oregon’s colleges and universities. Among the higher education requirements was a mandate for every institution to secure board approval of a reopening operational plan prior to September 1.

With Wednesday's board approval, COCC will prepare to resume in-person learning across its four campuses for the 2020 fall term beginning Sept. 21.

COCC plans to offer in-person instruction at all campuses this fall, along with online, remote and hybrid options for students.

Class delivery methods will include all face-to-face, hybrid (with some material delivered remotely), remote (students must attend virtual classes at specific times) and online (with no such virtual classes).

To help students find the courses where they will feel most comfortable, the college has updated its credit class schedule so that students can search for classes filtered by campus or by modality (online or hybrid).

COCC said it is also prepared to move to fully remote or online instruction if directed to do so by the state.

One of COCC’s principles of community is “To Promote a Healthy and Safe Learning Environment,” the college noted in Thursday's announcement.

In the spirit of this principle, the college requires the use of face coverings across all campuses when in an indoor setting, or in outdoor areas where physical distancing is not easily maintained, unless an exception per OHA guidelines is met.

To support this face coverings policy, COCC will provide free and widely available reusable and disposable face coverings to faculty, staff, students, and visitors to campus.

COCC’s reopening plans are available via its website, cocc.edu. These plans will be updated regularly and consistently, according to current OHA guidance and to remain consistent with local, state and national requirements.

The college will also launch a reopening website the week of July 20, which will further explain and make accessible the plan’s details and protocols, as well as provide FAQs for students, employees and the community at large.