State funds major expansion of NeighborImpact Head Start program

(Update: More on funding details, fall plans)

More classrooms, new hires; Early Head Start expanding to Ben d

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to a more than doubling of state funding, NeighborImpact announced Friday it's launching a major expansion of its Head Start program for the 2020-21 school year. NeighborImpact's total slots will increase 43 percent, from 445 to 638 children.

NeighborImpact's Head Start/Early Head Start programs received an annual state grant award of just over $7 million this year, compared to last year's total of $3.3 million, agency officials said. That is in addition to federal Head Start funding of $2.7 million.

NeighborImpact Executive Director Scott Cooper said the added funds are from the state's commitment to expand early childhood education, funded in part by the new Corporate Activities Tax.

Like many other programs, Cooper said they are following closely the COVID-19 impacts on fall school plans.

"The current plan is to bring kids back with smaller classes (limited to 10 each) and do only two days a week in person, supporting kids the other two days with packets and virtual learning," he said. "This will change if maximum class sizes are raised to 18, but we can’t know that yet."

Head Start did receive about $110,000 in federal CARES Act funding, Cooper said.

"The original plan was to offer summer school to kids entering school in the fall, to make up for the closure of classrooms in March," Cooper said.

Federal officials ran a compeitive process, and NeighborImpact submitted a plan.

"However, the feds pulled the plug after they didn’t get enough applications and divided the funding among all grantees," he said. "That wasn’t enough to run a summer program, so we are providing workbooks and other supports to families."

Here's the full text of their announcement of the expansion:

Head Start is a center-based program that integrates high-quality pre-kindergarten education with other critical services to ensure that children are socially, emotionally and educationally ready to enter kindergarten.

It also ensures that children receive medical, dental and vision screenings, allowing early detection and prevention of health issues that might otherwise become long-term challenges. The program serves children 3-5 years of age and their families.

Family well-being is integral in both programs. Parents and families are supported in achieving their own goals, such as housing stability, continued education, and financial security. Programs support and strengthen parent-child relationships and engage families around children's learning and development.

Early Head Start is a home based program that provides families with similar support for children ages 0-3 and pregnant women. The program offers weekly home visits by child development professionals who help families identify and reach developmental milestones through education, engagement and monthly socialization sessions.

The programs' expansion will include 97 new part-day Head Start slots, 76 full-day Head Start slots and 20 new Early Head Start slots. NeighborImpact will add two additional Head Start classrooms in Bend and Redmond, as well as one each in Prineville and La Pine. Previously only available in Redmond, Early Head Start will now offer 20 slots to families who reside in Bend.

"This expansion is a critical investment in the future of Central Oregon," said NeighborImpact Executive Director Scott Cooper. "Head Start helps improve family stability by engaging not just the child but the entire family in a two-generation approach to poverty reduction."

While programs are prepared to switch to virtual delivery as necessary, NeighborImpact currently plans to open classes on schedule in the fall with social distancing and expanded hygiene measures in place.

"Child care capacity was already a challenge, pre-COVID," Cooper said. "While Head Start is primarily an educational program, it also has a child care component and the injection of new capacity could not come at a better time to help stabilize the region's economy."

NeighborImpact said will hire over 30 new staff to support the expanded service.

To learn more about Head Start and Early Head Start, or to apply for one of the programs, please visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/head-start/, or call 541-323-6543.

To view employment opportunities or submit an employment application, please visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/work-for-us/.

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras. For updates on NeighborImpact's response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.