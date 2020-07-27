Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Published 12:19 pm

Range fire burns 350 acres southwest of Ashwood in Jefferson County

Pine Creek Fire COFMS 726
Central Oregon Fire Management Services
Pine Creek Fire burns SW of Ashwood, NE of Madras Sunday evening

Cause believed to be accidental; no structures threatened

ASHWOOD, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rangeland fire that broke out late Sunday afternoon has burned about 350 acres southwest of Ashwood in Jefferson County, officials said.

The Pine Creek Fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, burning in grass and juniper on privately owned rangeland about eight miles southwest of Ashwood, said Ann Snyder, volunteer dispatcher with the Ashwood-Antelope Rangeland Fire Protection Association.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center in Redmond sent air tankers to help in Sunday's initial attack, with a goal of stopping the fire's spread before Monday's expected thunderstorms and red flag warning for dangerous fire conditions.

The fire, burning along Pine Creek near Hay Creek, is apparently human-caused and accidental, Snyder said.

The fire behavior was "hot and heavy" late Sunday but has lessened since, she added.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

