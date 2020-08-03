DA Hummel charges Redmond man with shoving President Trump supporter

Central Oregon

Alleged victim pulled in for gas with car adorned with stickers, placards

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man who allegedly shoved a supporter of President Trump and challenged him to a fight was charged with harassment Monday by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who noted rising political tensions and said, “Everyone needs to exhale.”

According to Hummel, a 59-year-old Redmond man pulled into the Fred Meyer gas station in a car adorned with numerous stickers and placards expressing his support for the president.

While he was getting gas, Hummel said, two young females started yelling at the Trump supporter “about their disagreements with his political beliefs.”

At that point, a Fred Meyer employee identified as Daniel Kaough, 59, of Redmond, allegedly shoved the man and challenged him to a fight. There was no further physical contact, the DA said.

Redmond police who responded to the scene de-escalated the situation and issued a citation to Kaough, charging him with harassment and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Hummel said Monday he’d reviewed the incident report and charged Kaough with one count of harassment. His first court appearance is scheduled for August 28th.

“Everyone needs to exhale," Hummel said Monday. "Tensions are spun up tighter than a drum right now, and it’s starting to play out on our streets.

"Preach, protest, advocate, cajole, criticize: I’ll fight for your right to do so. Commit a crime during your advocacy, and I won’t hesitate to charge you with a crime,” the district attorney added.