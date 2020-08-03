DA Hummel charges Redmond man with shoving President Trump supporter
Alleged victim pulled in for gas with car adorned with stickers, placards
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man who allegedly shoved a supporter of President Trump and challenged him to a fight was charged with harassment Monday by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who noted rising political tensions and said, “Everyone needs to exhale.”
According to Hummel, a 59-year-old Redmond man pulled into the Fred Meyer gas station in a car adorned with numerous stickers and placards expressing his support for the president.
While he was getting gas, Hummel said, two young females started yelling at the Trump supporter “about their disagreements with his political beliefs.”
At that point, a Fred Meyer employee identified as Daniel Kaough, 59, of Redmond, allegedly shoved the man and challenged him to a fight. There was no further physical contact, the DA said.
Redmond police who responded to the scene de-escalated the situation and issued a citation to Kaough, charging him with harassment and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Hummel said Monday he’d reviewed the incident report and charged Kaough with one count of harassment. His first court appearance is scheduled for August 28th.
“Everyone needs to exhale," Hummel said Monday. "Tensions are spun up tighter than a drum right now, and it’s starting to play out on our streets.
"Preach, protest, advocate, cajole, criticize: I’ll fight for your right to do so. Commit a crime during your advocacy, and I won’t hesitate to charge you with a crime,” the district attorney added.
Comments
12 Comments
Trump is awful, but I would hope Kaough is no longer working for Fred Meyer. Assaulting a customer while on duty?
Ond only has to spend a day here at Z21 to know who is fueling the fire and hate against President Trump supporters- maybe Hummel should visit the station and tell them directly to tone down the political rhetoric- or yes- this will escalate.
–
Won’t go into details- but fat man Kaough step into my space- “I pity da foo” !
–
Fred Meyer also needs to address the public- they hired this guy t represent their brand name- he’s a disgrace- and so is Fred Meyer if they don’t publicly apologize to all President Trump supporters !
–
There ya go Fred- yer on the clock !
you got no room to complain, you’re the other half of the problem
Liberals are meanies!
Why weren’t the women charged for inciting violence? Any reasonable person should be keenly aware that instigating an altercation with a supporter of ANY movement can lead to a violent act. And as in this case, by a 3rd party!
That’s the left for ya. Preach tolerance but are not tolerant of people with different ideological differences. Hypocrites to the max
Here’s the difference between liberals and conservatives:
We liberals will applaud the DA for electing to proceed with charges, as we know what he did was wrong.
Conservatives would be IRATE if he was one of theirs and charged. I’ve even seen them defend the MAX murderer in Portland.
Well done, Hummel 🙂
I stated above that it is liberal hate filled media outlets like what we see here at Z21 as they allow racist terms like “trumpanzee” to fill this website.
–
Hummel needs to address this with the station directly- you’d think that Lee- Bob- Feme could police their own- I guess not !
You really are stuck in a time warp. Feme has moved 2 stations beyond Bend, has been gone for like a decade. You just do it to bug me, of course.
“You just do it to bug me’
–
And you never fail to disappoint :^)
I’ve got a Trump bumper sticker on my Prius, get plenty of thumbs-up, never anything negative so far
they should charge him with a hate crime. since trump man pretty much owns freddies in redmond now i bet he’s going to get some real flashy bumper snickers