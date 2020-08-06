Skip to Content
Central Oregon
NBC’s new ‘True Story’ show looking to share funny, wild stories from C. Oregonians

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hey, Central Oregon! Do you have a funny story to share? Or maybe just an absolutely wild and crazy (but true) story? Well, now is your chance to tell that story on national TV!

True Story is a new show hosted by Ed Helms and Raymond Park. The show is set to shoot this fall, so get your submissions in quickly to https://truestorycasting.com/true-story/.

And while you’re at it, send us a note about the story you are trying to get featured at stories@ktvz.com! We would love to hear from you for our nightly newscast tonight, so do it soon!

