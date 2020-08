Central Oregon

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A five-vehicle fatal crash closed Highway 97 north of Terrebonne for hours late Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports indicated two people were taken to St. Charles Redmond by ambulance after the crash, reported shortly before 4 p.m. at milepost 108, just south of Juniper Butte.

Oregon State Police later confirmed it was a fatality, and said more details would be provided later.