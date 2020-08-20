C.O. wildfires keep growing: Frog Fire now at 3,700 acres, Green Ridge nears 2,000

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters working in hot, windy conditions saw major growth Wednesday on several wildfires across Central Oregon. Officials say more growth is expected Thursday as the winds continue, though temperatures are expected to be cooler than in recent days.

The Green Ridge fire, about 12 miles northwest of Sisters, Oregon pushed across containment lines Wednesday on the eastern edge of the fire. In one spot, the fire crossed the FS 11 Road, though firefighters quickly caught that edge with a bulldozer line.

The fire continued to back down the west side of Green Ridge, and rolling material on the northwest edge of the fire caused a small area of slop-over overnight. The fire has been mapped at 1,937 acres. A virtual public meeting is planned for Friday, and more details will be provided in a future update.

Firefighters will continue to use dozers to create containment lines on the eastern 2/3 of the Green Ridge fire line, while crews hold and improve the line through the heat of the day.

Where the fire continues to back down the steep slopes of Green Ridge, firefighters will dig hand line to stop the fire’s progress. The heavy and medium helicopters will continue to support the ground effort with bucket drops, and heavy air tankers will be available if the fire is pushed outside of containment lines again today. Information for the Green Ridge Fire can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/. A video of this morning’s briefing on the Green Ridge Fire can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestTeam10/videos/1199501773745681/

The Frog Fire in the Maury Mountains on the Ochoco National Forest, about seven miles southeast of Prineville Reservoir, had significant growth Wednesday and is now 3,700 acres, with no containment.

Firefighters worked throughout the night on structure protection in the area. Crews will work Thursday to establish an anchor point in the northwest corner of fire to help with containment.

Also, an area closure will be established Thursday for the safety of the public and firefighters working in the area. More information will be provided on that area closure in a following update. A Type 2 Incident Management Team (D. Johnson) will take command of the fire at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Lily Fire on Deschutes National Forest is 37 acres and 25 percent contained. The fire is holding on its eastern and western flanks. The fire burned out of the 1996 Charlton fire scar area in the north Wednesday.

The fire continues to burn in heavy timber. Firefighters are being assisted by a helicopter dipping out of Lily Lake.

An area closure has been put in place for this fire: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/deschutes/alerts-notices. Hikers along the Pacific Crest Trail can detour around the closure near Charlton Lake and FS Road 4290 to the south and the Irish and Taylor lakes area to the north.

The Laurel Fire is burning on private land and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management land about seven miles northwest of Kimberly. Wheeler County Fire and Rescue, along with firefighters from the BLM and US Forest Service, are working on the approximately 1,000-acre fire along with single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes).

The Hog Ridge Fire 18 miles northwest of Dayville and north of Highway 26 near milepost 90 was estimated at 350 acres and 10% contained. Air tankers assisted crews and a dozer to construct line on Wednesday, and by the end of the day, fire behavior had moderated. Firefighters will continue holding and improving containment lines today.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire

Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 10

Green Ridge Fire Update

August 20, 2020 – 9:45 am

Incident Commander Alan Lawson

Agency Jurisdiction: Oregon Department of Forestry/USFS-Deschutes National Forest

Date Started: August 16, 2020 Acres: 1,937 Cause: Lightning Containment: 0% containment

Jefferson County, Oregon – The Green Ridge fire started on August 16 approximately 12 miles northwest of Sisters, Oregon. High daytime temperatures and afternoon winds yesterday pushed the fire across containment lines on the eastern edge of the fire. In one spot, the fire crossed the FS 11 Road, and firefighters quickly caught that edge with a dozer line. The fire continued to back down the west side of Green Ridge and rolling material on the northwest edge of the fire caused a small area of slop-over overnight. The fire is currently mapped at 1,937 acres.

Today, firefighters will continue to use dozers to create containment lines on the eastern 2/3 of the fireline, while crews hold and improve the line through the heat of the day. Where the fire continues to back down the steep slopes of Green Ridge, firefighters will dig handline to stop the fire’s progress. The heavy and medium helicopters will continue to support the ground effort with bucket drops, and heavy airtankers will be available if the fire is pushed outside of containment lines again today.

A cooling trend today and tomorrow with lower temperatures and higher relative humidity should assist suppression operations; however, firefighters will still have to address typical Central Oregon afternoon winds. Fuel conditions remain extremely dry and contribute to fire spread. Crews will continue to grid outside the fireline to catch any spot fires that may occur.

The fire is staffed with almost 300 personnel including two interagency hotshot crews, two Type 2 initial attack crews, five 20-person handcrews, five Type 4 Engines, three Type 6 Engines, 11 dozers, two feller bunchers, eight water tenders, two skidgeons, three masticators and approximately 60 overhead positions.

Priorities continue to be public and firefighter safety, stopping fire movement to the 1120 road on the western side of the fire, and protecting private property, private timberlands and any critical infrastructure within and adjacent to the fire perimeter.

The Deschutes and Jefferson County Sheriffs’ offices issued a Level 2 (Get Set; prepare to leave at a moment’s notice) Evacuation notice for the following areas: residences north of Indian Ford Road; east of Green Ridge Rd 11 and west of Fly Lake Road (USFS 2055), and a Level 1 (Get Set) Pre-Evacuation notice for the following areas: residences along the south side of Indian Ford Road from Hwy 20 to Stevens Canyon Road; residences east of Fly Lake Rd (FS 2055) to Stevens Canyon Rd (including all residences along Stevens Canyon Rd); and private residences and campgrounds west of USFS 14 within the Metolius Basin in the Camp Sherman area. The departments will continue to work with fire managers to ensure public safety and prevent conflicts between citizens and fire operations.

The Deschutes National Forest also issued a fire closure order yesterday to minimize public entry into the fire area as well as reduce the amount of traffic on roads with increased fire vehicles. The closure extends from the east side of the FS 14 Road on the western edge, to the FS 1154 Road to the north, east of the FS 1129 Road on the eastern edge of the fire and the FS 1126 Road on the south. A complete description of the closure and a map can be found under the Announcement tab on the Green Ridge Fire page in Inciweb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/

For the safety of the public and wildland fire personnel, all fire personnel are expected to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for preventing the spread of COVID-19. This includes limiting public access to the Incident Command Post (ICP) at Sisters Middle School and establishing alternate methods of public communication such as virtual public meetings and conference calls with cooperators. While COVID-19 circumstances are rapidly evolving, and federal agency guidance continues to adapt with the situation, NW Team 10 is prepared for wildland fire activity during this time.

News release from the Oregon Dept. of Forestry:

SALEM, Ore. - ODF has deployed Incident Management Team 2 led by Chris Cline to manage two fires burning in ODF’s Central Oregon District. The Laurel Fire is 5 miles south of Spray. It’s cause is unknown at this time. The lightning-caused Steet Mountain Fire is 9 miles north of Monument. Both were reported yesterday, Aug. 19.

The Steet Mountain Fire was estimated at 450 acres in timber on ODF-protected land and is reported at 77% contained. The Team will inbrief at 2 p.m. this afternoon. Other ODF fires in the District will likely be added to create a Complex under Team 1 overall management.

The Laurel Fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land but management of the fire will be coordinated by ODF Team 1 under a cooperative agreement. This morning the Laurel Fire was reported at approximately 1,000 acres actively burning in grass with 0% containment.

ODF IMT 1 has demobilized from the Mosier Creek Fire, which is well along in mop up. That fire is again being managed by ODF’s The Dalles Unit in the Central Oregon District.