Early-morning fire destroys Terrebonne barn/shop, travel trailer

Motorcycle parked nearby also lost to the flames; no injuries

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Terrebonne barn/shop and a nearby travel trailer and motorcycle were destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning, but the trailer resident and her dogs escaped unhurt, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 2:10 a.m. to a property in the 3340 block of Northwest Odem Avenue, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

They arrived to find a barn-shop, about 20 by 40 feet in size, fully ablaze and the flames quickly spread to a travel trailer the resident lived in that was parked next to the shop.

The resident and her dogs escaped the trailer without injury, Hawkins said.

Firefighters surrounded the shop and trailer and kept the fire from spreading to any structures, but the shop and trailer were complete losses, as was a motorcycle parked nearby.

Estimated losses of the building and contents totaled $35,000. The cause of the fire was under investigation, Hawkins said.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue, the Cloverdale Rural Fire District, Bend Fire & Rescue and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.