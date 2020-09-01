Green Ridge Fire 85% contained; full containment expected Tuesday

Central Oregon

Lionshead Fire on Warm Springs Reservation nearly 8,000 acres; 25% contained

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters continue to make steady progress on the Green Ridge Fire northeast of Camp Sherman, which was 85% contained by Tuesday, morning. Officials said they expect full containment by the end of the day.

But much work remains on the Lionshead Fire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, which has burned nearly 8,000 acres and is 25% contained.

Here are the Tuesday updates on the Green Ridge and Warm Springs fires:

Green Ridge Fire

Sept. 1 briefing

As of 6:00 pm August 31

Size as of IR flight: 4,338

Containment: 85 %

Start Date/Time: August 16, 2020

5:05 p.m.

Location: Camp Sherman, OR

Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 403

Assigned Resources:

Hand Crews: 13

Engines: 11

Dozers: 3

Water Tenders: 7

Other Heavy

Equipment: 0

Assigned Aircraft: 4

Structure Task Forces: 0



Injuries: 1 (bee sting)

Structures

Threatened: 0

Structures

Damaged: 0

Structures

Destroyed: 0

Evacuations: None

Camp Sherman, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type 1 Incident Management Team 3, Incident Commander Link Smith, will hand the fire over to a smaller Type 4 organization tomorrow morning. The Team would like to again thank the communities in the area for their kind hospitality and support during our stay.

The size of the fire is 4,338 acres and is now 85 percent contained. The fire team expects to be at 100 percent containment by end of shift today.

While fire crews expect to meet mop-up objectives by the end of shift today, residents may continue to see smoke for several days from burning stumps and snags well within containment lines.

Now that the smoke has cleared over the Green Ridge Fire, residents should continue to treat fire season with respect. Everyone is encouraged to follow current fire season restrictions to prevent human caused fires.

In addition, residents who live in the wildland urban interface, where communities border forests and grazing lands, should always be prepared before fire threatens. Have a plan that includes making arrangements for persons with special needs, livestock and pets. Learn more about the Ready Set Go Program at www.wildlandfirersg.org/.

The Deschutes National Forest Area Closure remains in place while FS Road 14 and associated campgrounds remain open.

Visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/ for additional fire and Forest Area Closures information.

Warm Springs fires update - Sept. 1

Quick Facts

Incident Summaries

P-515 / Lionshead

Approximate

Size in Acres: 4,609 ac. / 7,965 ac.

Fire

Containment: 92% / 25%

Incident

Commander Eric Knerr

Resources on

the fire:

Crews: 21

Helicopters: 8

Engines: 31

Water Tenders: 11

Dozers: 8

Total

Personnel: 841

Jurisdiction:

Confederated Tribes

of Warm Springs

Oregon Smoke Blog

http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/KWSOnews

https://www.facebook.com/nwteam7/

Inciweb

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7050/

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/

Update-Tuesday September 1, 2020

For Immediate Release

Incident Commander: Eric Knerr, Northwest Team 7

Fire Information: 971-277-5075

Warm Springs, Oregon - This update is for the P-515 Fire and Lionshead Fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. Both fires are being managed for full suppression.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Eric Knerr’s Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT), Northwest Team 7, will transition management of the fire to incoming Type 2 IMT, Northwest Team 10, managed by Incident Commander Alan Lawson.

Current Situation: The P-515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 92% contained. Securing of the fire perimeter continued, with interior mop up ongoing.

The Lionshead Fire is now 7,965 acres and 25% contained. Active fire behavior to the west and southwest occurred yesterday. Air resources have continued to be engaged on the northwest and southwest portion of the fire.

P-515 Fire: Mop-up activities will be ongoing with removal of equipment and resources from the fire line that are no longer needed.

Lionshead Fire: Maximum effort and resources remain engaged on the northwest and southwest corners of the fire. Firefighters are extending the fire lines and working to secure these sections. Along the eastern flank, crews continue to secure and improve fire lines.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Winds are expected out of the southeast 1-5 mph in the morning, shifting to the northeast in the evening, 1-7 mph with gusts to 12mph. Temperatures will increase into the mid 70’s to 80’s. Abundant dry fuels, difficult terrain and persistent burning conditions are expected with aggressive rates of spread.

Closures: Trout Lake Road at pavement end; Road B140 at Potter’s Pond; Road B210 and Road P-500. All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolious Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 will be closed to the public. Tenino Road (P-200) is closed to the public, with only fire personnel and residents are allowed.

Evacuations: There are currently no evacuation orders associated with the P-515 or Lionshead Fires.

COVID-19: Precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include daily temperature screenings, mandatory use of face coverings, social distancing, and implementing more virtual work. Public and firefighter safety are a top priority.

Prevention Message: Protect your property, friends, and family – prevent wildfires.