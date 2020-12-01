Bend has a warmer, wetter than normal November, NWS says

Central Oregon

Prineville precip also above normal, temperatures a bit above normal

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's string of warmer-than-normal months continued in November, but the drier-than normal period was snapped by a much rainier month than usual, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

According to preliminary data, the Bend Airport's average temperature last month was 39.8 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 50.3 degrees, which was 3.0 degrees above normal.

Bend's highest temperature was 76 degrees on the 2nd. Low temperatures averaged 29.4 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees above normal. The lowest was 17 degrees, on the 9th. There were 21 days with the low temperature dropping below 32 degrees.

Precipitation in Bend totaled 3.17 inches during November, which was 1.78 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on eight days, with the heaviest, 1.01 inches, reported on the 15th.

Precipitation this year has reached 8.85 inches, which is still 0.31 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 3.36 inches, which is 1.37 inches above normal.

Snowfall totaled 1.1 inches, with at least 1 inch of snow reported on 1 day. The heaviest snowfall was 1.0 inches, reported on the 7th.

Bend's outlook for December from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and near to below normal precipitation.

Normal highs for Bend fall from 41.0 degrees at the start of December to 40.0 degrees at the end of December. Normal lows fall from 24.0 degrees to 23.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 2.20 inches.

Prineville Airport, meanwhile averaged slightly warmer than normal temperatures during the month of November.

The average temperature was 40.3 degrees, which was 0.7 degrees above normal. High Temperatures averaged 53.4 degrees, which was 3.6 degrees above normal. The highest was 79 degrees on the 3rd. Low temperatures averaged 27.2 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees below normal. The lowest was 18 degrees, on the 21st.

There were 22 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.

Prineville's precipitation totaled 1.67 inches during November, which was 0.49 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on nine days, with the heaviest, 0.54 inches reported on the 15th.

Precipitation this year has reached 7.84 inches, which is 1.40 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 1.90 inches, which is 0.11 inches below normal.

N Snowfall totaled 0.9 inches. The heaviest snowfall was 0.9 i

ches reported on the 8th. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 1 inch on the 8th.

Prineville's outlook for December from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near normal temperatures and near to below normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville fall from 44.0 degrees at the start of December to 40.0 degrees at the end of December. Normal lows fall from 26.0 degrees to 24.0 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 1.44 inches.