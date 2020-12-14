Alaska, Idaho educators named Bend-La Pine superintendent finalists

Central Oregon

Online community forums set for Wednesday evening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After an inclusive and exhaustive superintendent search process, the Bend-La Pine School Board announced Monday the two finalists to become the district's next superintendent, Dr. Kristina Bellamy and Dr. Steven Cook.

Both will participate in interviews this week, including a virtual community forum open to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5 p.m. for Cook and 6:15 p.m. for Bellamy. Feedback forms will be made available at the beginning of each session, available on the Superintendent Search website.

“We are thrilled to have two exceptional candidates meet our community - one of whom will ultimately serve as Bend-La Pine Schools’ next superintendent,” said Carrie Douglass, board chair. “We believe Bend-La Pine Schools is the best school district in the state, which helped us attract a diverse and talented group of candidates from across the country and abroad. After an extensive and inclusive search process, we're confident these two candidates demonstrate the competencies desired by our community and Board for our next leader.”

In addition to the community forum, which will be streamed live on the district’s Vimeo and Facebook pages Dec. 16, community members can also learn more about the candidates, the process and submit a question for the public forum on the Superintendent Search website.

The chosen candidate will succeed Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist, who is holding the position for a year after the departure of Shay Mikalson.

About the finalists:

Dr. Kristina Bellamy currently serves as Director of K-12 Teaching and Learning with the Anchorage School District in Alaska, which serves 48,000 students. She has held this position since July 2018.

Bellamy previously served as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Renton School District in Washington, which serves 15,000 students. From July 2013 through July 2016, she worked as founder and CEO of SOAR Academy charter school in Tacoma, Washington, one of Washington State’s first public charters, which served more than 100 students.

Bellamy has more than 18 years of public education experience including serving as a teacher, principal and administrator. She holds a Doctorate of Education Leadership and Policy Studies.

“I am widely regarded as a tenacious advocate for students, and a culturally responsive leader who motivates and inspires others to action. As a systems-thinker, I build adult capacity to handle adaptive challenges, while driving equity- focused inquiry and action,” Bellamy stated in her application packet.

Dr. Steven Cook currently serves as Superintendent at Coeur d’Alene School District in Idaho, which serves 11,000 students. He has held the position since July 2018.

Cook previously served as Acting Superintendent at Douglas County School District in Colorado, which serves 68,000 students. From 2014-2018, he served as Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools and Deputy Superintendent at Douglas County School District.

Cook has more than 30 years of public education experience, including serving as teacher, principal and superintendent. He holds a Doctorate of Education Leadership and Policy Studies.

“I am a leader that leans heavily on courage, integrity, and relationships. I have a proven ability to bring individuals with diverse ideas together around a common purpose and create win-win solutions,” Cook said in his application packet. “I have a heart for all students, and a heart for supporting educators to reach new levels of excellence in their profession through these experiences and relationships.”

Superintendent Search - 'Meet' the Finalists Dec. 16

Bend-La Pine Schools' Board of Directors invites the community to save the date to meet, virtually, the two finalists vying for the role of Bend-La Pine Schools next superintendent:

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Each finalist will share a short presentation and answer questions from the community.