Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's first baby of 2021 was born early Friday at St. Charles Bend.

The baby girl, named Violet, was born at 1:59 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and is 19 inches long, the hospital reported on its Facebook page.

Parents Kimberly and Kyle, who declined to be further identified, are happy and well, St. Charles said, adding, "From our St. Charles family to yours, Happy New Year!"