2 people escape NW Redmond house fire, but 5 pets perish

Central Oregon

One person evaluated for smoke inhalation; home called 'total loss'

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people escaped a fierce fire that destroyed a northwest Redmond home Wednesday afternoon, though one was evaluated for smoke inhalation, and five pets perished in the blaze, authorities said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called just before 4 p.m. to the single-story home in the 2300 block of Northwest 12th Street, Deputy fire Marshal Clara Butler said, arriving to find the front of the house engulfed and flames and thick smoke coming throughout.

Witness Ken Cardwell said smoke billowed out the front of the home for a time, "then it exploded into flames."

Butler said an offensive attack was quickly begun as crews searched for residents, learning they had already left the home. An occupant was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not require transport to the hospital. Two cats and three dogs died in the blaze, she added.

Fourteen firefighters were called out to the fire while a Bend Fire crew helped cover Redmond’s district for other calls.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced occupants, as were Redmond police, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy, Pacific Power and Cascade Natural Gas.