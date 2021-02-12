Sisters School District to seek $33.8 million bond measure in May

Central Oregon

New elementary school tops the list; bond tax rate wouldn't rise

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Sisters School District is putting a $33.8 million bond measure on the May 18 ballot that would pay to build a new K-5 elementary school and tackle several other items, but despite the challenging times, it has an ace up its sleeve.

That ace – familiar from other bond measures around the region – is that due to declining debt service on older bonds, the proposal is not expected to increase the school district’s total bond property tax rate above the current rate of $1.33 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Other capital costs the bonds are expected to finance include:

--Addressing district-wide deferred maintenance needs.

--Providing a CTE/STEM facility.

--Improvements to and provision of new technology infrastructure.

--Improvements, repurposing and providing new fields and playgrounds

--Relocation of the school district’s offices.

--Developing the Wildhaven property to provide facilities for outdoor and environmental education.

Much as the city of Bend is doing for its recent, successful transportation bond measure, the district would establish a citizen oversight committee, to assure the funds are used for their intended purposes.

The ballot title for the measure was filed with the Deschutes County clerk on Wednesday. Any petition to review the title in court must be filed by Feb. 22.