Zika directs $800K in federal COVID relief funds to NeighborImpact warehouse expansion effort

Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, announced Monday that he is dedicating $800,000 in discretionary federal COVID relief funds to NeighborImpact's food bank warehouse expansion capital campaign.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of individuals served by the food bank increased from 22,000 monthly to a peak of 34,000. The existing warehouse was built in 1992 and distributes more pounds of food per square foot than any other food bank in the 21-agency state food banking network, even before COVID-19.

NeighborImpact’s Food Bank serves Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Each Oregon House member is getting to direct $2 million and each senator $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds toward their communities' needs.

In order to keep up with the increasing need for food locally, and to ensure health code compliance, NeighborImpact is now engaged in a capital campaign to raise $5 million for a warehouse expansion.

The project components include the addition of approximately 6,400 square feet to the existing warehouse, enclosure of the outdoor freezer and cooler, improvements to loading and unloading areas, upgrade to the power supply and rooftop solarization, to harden the system against power loss, and an HVAC upgrade to heat and cool the building year round.

With Zika’s dedicated funds, private donations and a grant from the Maybell Clark Macdonald Fund, the Food Bank has secured $1.04 million toward the $5 million expansion campaign.

"NeighborImpact would like to express appreciation to Representative Jack Zika for his leadership in dedicating these funds and for expressing his concerns for those experiencing hunger in Central Oregon," a news release from Zika's office stated.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.