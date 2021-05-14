Eugene man arrested in early-AM break-in at Bend’s Sun Mountain Fun Center

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Eugene man was arrested early Friday on burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into the Sun Mountain Fun Center in northeast Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Around 1:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers got a call from an unknown man at the business, located on Northeast Bend River Mall Drive, indicating there was a strong smell of sulfur in the area. The caller then hung up, Sgt. Troy Gotchy said.

Two minutes later, an alarm company called dispatchers, advising an alarm had activated at the same location. Bend police were tied up on another incident, so several sheriff’s deputies responded, Gotchy said.

The first two deputies to arrive found a window smashed on a front door of the business, Gotchy said. They entered and heard someone walking around upstairs.

As the deputies waited in the lobby area for more deputies to arrive, the suspect, a 35-year-old Eugene man, came down the stairs and was confronted, then taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the county jail on charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

Deputies searched the building and found no one else inside, Gotchy said. A person responsible for the building responded to secure the business.