OSU-Cascades’ 20th commencement will be virtual, but with on-campus drive-thru celebration

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University–Cascades will host its 20th commencement next Sunday with both a virtual ceremony and an on-campus celebration for graduates.

The graduating class includes 268 students, of which 40% are first generation college graduates and 18% are students of color.

OSU-Cascades will host the virtual ceremony and drive-thru event in keeping with state, federal and OSU health and safety COVID-19 guidelines.

Interim Vice President Andrew Ketsdever will preside over the virtual ceremony, which will be available at 9 a.m. for graduates, family members and friends, as well as the public.

“OSU-Cascades’ graduates have persevered, particularly during the past 15 months, but this has provided them skills to address the complex health, climate, racial equity and political challenges facing our country and communities,” said Ketsdever.

OSU-Cascades will host a drive-thru graduation celebration with OSU mascot Benny Beaver from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During the event, faculty and staff will cheer gradates, who can pose for a photograph with Ketsdever and Benny. Each graduate will receive a gift from the campus Office of Student Life.

Scott Allan, former CEO of Hydro Flask, will deliver the commencement address. During his time leading Hydro Flask, the company gave $250,000 to spur the development of a bachelor’s degree in outdoor products at OSU-Cascades. He retired from Hydro Flask in 2020. Allan is a member of the OSU-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board and serves on a board that advises on the continued development of the outdoor products degree program.

The commencement ceremony will also include remarks by Kelsey Abbot, who will earn a Bachelor of Science in tourism, recreation and adventure leadership. Student body president Taha Elwefati, a junior and social science major, also will address the graduating class.

To learn more about the OSU-Cascades commencement events and graduates, visit www.osucascades.edu/commencement.

Some facts and figures about the OSU-Cascades’ class of 2021:

Of the 268 graduates, bachelor’s degrees will be awarded to 213 students. Three undergraduates will receive two degrees. Master’s degrees will be awarded to 55 students.

85% of the graduates are from Oregon, with 57% coming from Central Oregon. In addition, 20 of Oregon’s 36 counties are represented.

Graduates represent 16 other U.S. states and China, Hong Kong, Russia and Vietnam.

Four graduates will graduate from the OSU Honors College.

Four graduates recently were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society.

The average age of the graduating class is 28; the oldest is 79 and the youngest is 20.

5.6% of the graduating class are veterans of U.S. military service.

Including the Class of 2021, more than 4,700 students will have graduated from OSU-Cascades since it was established in 2001. Here is a link to a news release regarding Oregon State University’s overall 2021 graduating class.

Each OSU-Cascades graduate has a compelling story. For example: