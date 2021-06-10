NE Oregon 19-year-old killed, juvenile seriously injured in rollover crash south of Prineville

Central Oregon

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Oregon man was killed and a juvenile was seriously injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Highway 27 south of Prineville, Oregon State Police reported Thursday.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 8:10 p.m. to the reported crash on the highway near milepost 5, about four miles south of Prineville, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Clayton Gray, 19, of the Baker County town of Halfway, was driving a Kia Spectra heading north when the car crossed the oncoming lane, left the highway and overturned, Fox said.

Gray sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A juvenile passenger was flown by AirLink helicopter to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries, Fox said.

The crash investigation closed Highway 27 for several hours, reopening around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, ODOT reported.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Fire & Rescue and ODOT.