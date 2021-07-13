Disaster relief group distributes donation barrels for supplies for Grandview Fire victims

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- TimberUnity, a group organized with the mission to protect workers, families, and rural communities, is working to help residents affected by the Grandview Fire that broke out Sunday in Jefferson County.

TimberUnity's disaster relief committee prepared for fire season by gathering barrels of supplies and distributing them to different resource centers throughout Central Oregon.

The Disaster Relief Team has worked to help wildfire victims across the state, sending 54 barrels to about 30 cities all over Oregon. They also are providing relief to farmers hit by the Klamath Basin water cic.

On the group's Facebook page, TimberUnity announced it will host a barrel so people can drop fire relief items, with the exemption of food and water.

The Central Oregon resource centers are based in the following locations:

La Pine- La Pine Chamber of Commerce (51429 Huntington Rd.), and Little d Technology (16410 3rd St.)

Prineville- Prepper Up Inc. (862 NW 3rd St.), and AIC Insurance Kerry Holloway Agency (932 NW Madras Highway. You can also view the 'Hearts of Prineville' facebook page to view additional locations.

Bend- Bend Mail & More (19550 Amber Meadows Dr #130), Hola(920 NW Bond St.), Hola(680 SW Powerhouse Dr.), and Hola(2670 US Highway 20)

Sunriver- Hola! (17430 Deschutes Rd.)

Camp Sherman- Hola!

Redmond Locations- Hola! (514 NW Greenwood), Westside Local (122 SW Fifth St.)

Bola Gbadebo from NewsChannel21 will be speaking with Disaster Relief Coordinator Tasha Webb to find out what type of supplies will be provided in the barrels.