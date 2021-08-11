Monty, Bean Creek fires near Lake Billy Chinook now 95% contained

Central Oregon

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite Wednesday's hot temperatures, crews on the Monty and Bean Creek fires have increased containment to 95%, officials said.

The Bean Creek Fire burned 147-acres and the Monty Fire burned 23-acres. The lightning-sparked fires were reported late in the afternoon on Thursday, August 5th, as storms moved through the area, burning on the Deschutes National Forest east of the Monty Campground near Lake Billy Chinook.

Wednesday evening, both fires transitioned management from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service Type 3 incident management team to a local Type 4 organization. Staffing for the fires includes two hand crews and three engine crews that will be in place until mop-up work is complete and the fires are 100% contained.

There are no evacuation notices in place for the fires, but the Monty Campground on the Sisters Ranger District remains closed. The campground is being used by firefighting personnel.

Hot temperatures are forecast through the weekend, with possible thunderstorms Friday and Friday evening. This weather has the potential for new fire ignitions, and rapid fire growth.

The most important thing members of the public can do to help firefighters right now is to do their part to prevent human-caused fires. With an increasing number of acres on fire in the Pacific Northwest, fire and aviation resources are stretched thin. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands. Do your part to prevent one more spark.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire