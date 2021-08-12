Drug raid at NE Bend home turns up over 2 pounds of meth; California man arrested

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A six-month drug investigation has led to the arrest of a San Bernardino, California man and a raid on a northeast Bend home where he was staying that found more than two pounds of methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office Street Crimes Unit has been investigating the 52-year-old man for alleged delivery of drugs within the county, Detective Sergeant Doug Sullivan said.

The evidence led to a search warrant being obtained for a home in the 300 block of Northeast 10th Street where he was staying, Sullivan said.

Street Crimes detectives, assisted by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team, searched the home on Wednesday and found more than two pounds of meth, evidence of drug sales and about $1,800 in cash.

Sullivan said the man was first taken to St. Charles Bend for an assessment, then to the county jail on drug delivery, manufacture and possession charges.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit focuses enforcement on street-level drug cases and quality of life issues connected to property crimes throughout the county.