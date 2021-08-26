SE Bend dryer fire fills home with smoke, carbon monoxide; family dog lost

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The contents of a clothes dryer caught fire and filled a southeast Bend home with smoke and carbon monoxide late Wednesday afternoon, claiming the life of a cherished family dog, an official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded around 4:15 p.m. to the reported house fire in the 20500 block of Conifer Avenue, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

The occupant had returned home from work to find the house full of smoke and called 911, Derlacki said. Crews extinguished the dryer fire and ventilated the home.

Derlacki said the contents of the dryer caught fire, but it’s unknown if the dryer failed or something in the contents caught fire. The fire was contained to the dryer and began to smolder, causing the house to fill with smoke and carbon monoxide.

The dryer was on and no one was home at the time, the fire marshal said.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in losses to the home and its contents, he added.

"Bend Fire reminds everyone to ensure all appliances are in good working order," Derlacki said in a news release. "If they show signs of failure or malfunction, stop using immediately and have them repaired or replaced. Dryer fires are a very common home fire throughout the country. Ensuring lint traps and dryer vents are always kept clean can help lessen the chance of an appliance fire. "