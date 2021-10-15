A guide to this year’s Halloween in Central Oregon

Central Oregon

Some Central Oregon events are back while some are being shelved

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Spooky season might not be fully back to normal, but there are still a number of ways to celebrate Halloween in Central Oregon this year.

The Old Mill District will continue its photo booth stations, an event they introduced last year.

“With Covid, obviously, doing something in a large group like that didn’t make sense," Old Mill Marketing Director Beau Eastes said Thursday. "That’s why we made this move last year. We wanted families and kids to celebrate Halloween.”

The photo booth stations will start on Oct. 23 and last until Halloween. The stations will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will not be any trick-or-treating though, something Eastes said could come back in the future.

In Redmond, there will be a trick-or-treating event in downtown on Halloween night from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

One event that will not be back, the ScareGrounds at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. That event is being postponed once again.

The Oregon Health Authority released its safety guidelines for the Halloween season on Thursday. The OHA suggests kids 12 and older are vaccinated, stay outdoors if you’re celebrating with other people from a different household, keep six feet of distance, wear a face covering and remember it’s not safe to wear a costume mask with a face covering.