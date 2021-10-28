ODOT to fully close Old McKenzie Pass Highway on Monday

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With snow in the Oregon Cascades upon us, maintenance managers with the Oregon Department of Transportation have made the decision to close the entire Old McKenzie Pass Highway, Oregon Highway 242, for the winter/snow season, effective Monday, Nov. 1.

The west side of the McKenzie Pass Highway was closed on Oct. 19.

ODOT’s records indicate that the earliest closure of the Old McKenzie Pass Highway occurred on October 18, 1996. The latest closure happened on January 10, 1939.

