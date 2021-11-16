Foundation, C.O. Health Council fund expansion of NeighborImpact’s mobile food pantry

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to funding from the Roundhouse Foundation and matched by the Central Oregon Health Council, NeighborImpact said Tuesday it is expanding its Mobile Food Pantry program to reach more food-insecure households across the region.

NeighborImpact's Food Bank collects and distributes nearly four million pounds of food to 52 local emergency food sites in Central Oregon, feeding more than 30,000 individuals every month.

Still, accessing fresh, healthy food can be difficult for economically struggling individuals who live in remote parts of Central Oregon or have limited access to transportation.

To overcome these barriers, NeighborImpact’s mobile food pantry, "Fresh To You," carries healthy meal-building staples including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, grains and more to these underserved communities. Visitors “shop” for the foods they need, selecting food from the truck.

The Mobile Food Pantry parks at schools, health centers and other public locations in the region. The effort removes inaccessibility as a barrier by taking food directly to residents.

A total of $60,000 in funding from the Roundhouse Foundation and Central Oregon Health Council will build the Food Bank’s capacity and service area. With this funding, the mobile pantry will reach more residents in the Redmond School District, at the La Pine Community Health Center and at pop up locations in Madras and La Pine.

To find a food distribution near you, visit www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/get-food/.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.