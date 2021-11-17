Jon Stark named interim CEO of Economic Development for C.O.; Roger Lee ending 22-year role

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Economic Development for Central Oregon Board of Directors’ Executive Committee announced Wednesday the appointment of Jon Stark as interim CEO, effective Jan. 3, as Roger Lee ends more than 20 years at the helm of the organization.

Stark has been with EDCO and Redmond Economic Development Inc. (REDI) for the past 13 years, most recently as the REDI senior director, where under his leadership Redmond’s economy has seen rapid employment growth, including over an 80% growth in manufacturing jobs over the past decade.

EDCO’s Executive Committee, on behalf of the EDCO Board of Directors, recently accepted Lee’s resignation and put into action the organization’s succession plan. After 22 years as the CEO of EDCO, Lee will leave his position on Dec. 10 to pursue another opportunity in the community, at Summit Bank. Stark’s interim CEO position will last until a permanent CEO is named.

Current EDCO President of the Board of Directors and the City of Bend’s ­­­­Recovery Strategy and Impact Officer Carolyn Eagan stated, “I am personally very excited that Jon has accepted this new role. His 13 years of successes in Redmond and serving REDI have absolutely prepared him for a larger role in the region. It’s not typical that an organization has two OEDA recognized Economic Development Leaders of the Year. EDCO is so lucky to have an outstanding economic developer leader in line to follow a legendary one.”

Eagan continued, “EDCO and the region would not be where it’s at without Roger Lee’s contributions to the organization for the past two decades. We thank Roger for all of his insight, dedication and leadership during that time.”

Stark said “I am honored to have the opportunity to be of service to this exceptional team, its Board of Directors and the Central Oregon business community to continue the legacy of Roger Lee’s accomplishments while leading the organization into the future by creating jobs, wealth and capital investment across the region.”

Lee noted, “I’m excited about the future impact EDCO will continue to have in the region, for Jon’s very capable leadership in the interim and the opportunity for a career change with Summit Bank. The organization has been very good to me and my family over the years, and I’m honored to have had the rare chance to make what I’m hopeful will be a lasting contribution.”

During his tenure, Lee had received multiple awards and accolades, most recently being named the 2021 Oregon Economic Development Leader of the Year by statewide organization Oregon Economic Development Association (OEDA), while EDCO has grown to be the largest private economic development organization in Oregon.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon

Now in its 40th year, EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.