Deschutes National Forest modifies trail closures west of Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it has modified temporary closures on portions of trails within the greater West Bend trails system.

Temporary trail closures have been lifted for:

Phil’s Trail

Whoops

Pine Drops

The following trails are still closed for logging operations and mastication:

Storm King between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Dynah-Moe Humm Trail #57 is closed, starting at Edison Sno-Park heading east approximately 2.2 miles to the junction of Forest Service Roads 4188-500 and 4188-300.

These trails are closed seven days of the week, including weekends. The trails will reopen when the work is completed.

The public, for their own and others safety, should abide by the closures. People could be significantly harmed if debris from the logging equipment strikes them. The mastication work is a part of restoring the forests to a healthier condition and reducing the potential for high intensity fires.

After work along the section of Storm King included in the above closure is complete, the Forest Service anticipates that the portions of the Storm King Trail between Grand Slam and C.O.D. will be closed for logging operations and mastication work. The public will be notified when these trail closures occur.