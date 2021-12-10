ODOT urges C. Oregon drivers to be prepared as series of winter storms move into region

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Unprepared drivers may face challenges through next week as a mix of winter storms are forecast for the northern US Highway 97 corridor and Cascade mountain passes, the Oregon Department of Transportation advised on Friday.

"Conditions may cause delays, so drivers should remain flexible.

The Weather Service is predicting that the Bend area may receive as much as 4 inches of snow over the weekend and before the commute on Monday morning.

Since this is the first major winter storm of the season drivers should check their travel kits and make sure their vehicle is ready for winter driving, including:

Chains, and know how to install them

Tires have good tread

Wipes are clean and in good condition

Heater and defroster

Items for travel:

Coats, hats, blankets

No less than a half tank of gas

Cell phone and charger

Water and snacks

Medications

Drivers should not drive over their abilities. The wisest decision may be to wait until conditions improve, ODOT said.

Stay on the main roads, don’t overly rely on GPS to take a back road, inform family or friends of your travel timeline and know your vehicle’s limitations.

KTVZ has a page with area traffic and weather webcams and a link to ODOT TripCheck.