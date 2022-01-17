On MLK Jr. Day, The Father’s Group in Bend highlights needed changes in schools, community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Father's Group, a Bend-based nonprofit organization founded by several black fathers who were concerned about the experiences their children had in school and in the community, has been making strides to bring greater awareness and solidarity in the Central Oregon community.

The group has recently aired a film series, with its most recent airing of Selma on Saturday. The historical drama highlighted the civil rights accomplishments of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. only days before the federal that bears his name.

The focus of the organization includes youth learning and engagement, and business development.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with the president of The Father's Group, David Merritt, to find out what progress has been made locally in schools, and what changes they still feel are need.

