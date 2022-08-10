Oregon fire marshal hosting 5 C.O. town hall meetings on defensible space code development

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town hall meetings, including five next week in Central Oregon, about the 2022 Oregon Defensible Space Code, its development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input.

The OSFM is working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee, a diverse group of stakeholders, to develop the code based on the framework established through SB 762. To continue gathering public input from Oregonians, the OSFM is hosting a series of 17 community town halls across Oregon.

The meetings will be in Sunriver, Bend, Sisters, Prineville, and Madras. Dates and times for each meeting are:

August 16 at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunriver, Three Rivers School Gym, 56900 Enterprise Drive

August 16 at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Bend, Sky View Middle School Cafeteria, 63555 NE 18 th Street

Street August 17 at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sisters, Sisters Community Room, Sisters Fire, 301 S Elm Street

August 17 at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Prineville, Crook County High School Auditorium, 1100 SE Lynn Blvd

August 18 at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Madras, Madras Performing Arts, 412 SE Buff Street

For a full schedule, please visit the Oregon Defensible Space Code webpage .