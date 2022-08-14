Albertsons, Safeway recall store-prepared sandwiches with King’s Hawaiian pretzel rolls

BOISE, Idaho -- (KTVZ/BUSINESS WIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with the voluntary recall of King’s Hawaiian pretzel roll products, said Sunday it is voluntarily recalling 18 store-prepared items made with King’s Hawaiian pretzel rolls.

The King’s Hawaiian recall is out of an abundance of caution due to its potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. The King’s Hawaiian recall announcement can be found here.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

The supplier confirmed that no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

The specified store banners are located in the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227 with any questions, or to request replacement product. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details: