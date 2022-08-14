Skip to Content
Central Oregon
Albertsons, Safeway recall store-prepared sandwiches with King’s Hawaiian pretzel rolls

Labels of some of the recalled store-prepared sandwiches made with King's Hawaiian pretzel rolls
Albertsons Companies
BOISE, Idaho -- (KTVZ/BUSINESS WIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with the voluntary recall of King’s Hawaiian pretzel roll products, said Sunday it is voluntarily recalling 18 store-prepared items made with King’s Hawaiian pretzel rolls.

The King’s Hawaiian recall is out of an abundance of caution due to its potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. The King’s Hawaiian recall announcement can be found here.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

The supplier confirmed that no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

The specified store banners are located in the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227 with any questions, or to request replacement product. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

PLU or PLU/UPCLabel Product NamePackSizeDate CodePackage
21227000000 / 491RM HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO1EachAll sell by date codes up to and includingAugust 13, 2022Clear plastic container with a scale label attached
21226900000 / 55RM TURKEY & CHEDDAR PRETZEL DUO1Each
21224400000 / 1411RM PRIMO TURKEY BACON & CHEDDAR PRETZEL DUO1Each
21223300000 / 2960RM PRIMO HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO1Each
20537200000 / 61898RM HAM SWISS PRETZEL DUO1Each
20537100000 / 61897RM TRKY, BACN, CHDR PRETZEL DUO1Each
27286400000RM SNDWCH HAM & TURKEY PRETZEL DUO BH SS1EachAll sell by date codes up to and includingAugust 15, 2022
27286200000RM SNDWCH TRKY BCN CHDR PRTZL DUO BH SS1Each
27284800000RM SNDWCH HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO BH SS1Each
21858400000BH SWEET SLICED HAM/CHDR PRETZEL BUN FS1Each
21768600000RM SNDWCH HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO SS1Each
21767400000RM SNDWCH TRKY BACON CHDR PRETZEL DUO SS1Each
21767300000RM SNDWCH HAM & TURKEY PRETZEL DUO SS1Each
21597300000RM D&W PRETZEL SLIDER HAM 3CT SS COLD1Each
21591800000RM D&W SLIDER TURKEY 3CT SS1Each
21538600000RM D&W PRETZEL SLIDER RST BF 3CT SS COLD1Each
21095700000RM SNDWCH PRETZEL SLIDER TRIO SS COLD1Each
21095600000RM SNDWCH CKN BACON CHDR PRTZL ROLL SS1Each
KTVZ news sources

