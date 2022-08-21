That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Others, meanwhile, knew right away what they were: A newly launched row of Starlink low-orbiting satellites, among the nearly 3,000 Elon Musk's SpaceX have sent into space in recent years.

The company's goal is to provide fast, reliable internet service to areas of the globe that have little or no such online connectivity.

The satellite "trains" also brought many wondering eyes looking up in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday nights, KGW reported. They are expected to grow dimmer as they move into higher orbits.

There's even a website where you can see when the satellites are likely to be visible in your area.

So the next time you're among those who spot the line of lights and don't know what they are, you can tell them what's up -- literally.