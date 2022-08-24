How fast can you go online? ‘Faster Internet Oregon’ asks you to take a speed test to assist broadband goals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and statewide partners announced Wednesday the Faster Internet Oregon speed test campaign, urging Oregonians to take an anonymous speed test online to help determine where broadband needs are the greatest.

The FIO speed test is a statewide internet-access mapping effort that encourages Oregonians to measure their internet speeds at home or report if they do not have an internet connection.

The speed test will give decision-makers data that identifies places in Oregon lacking high-speed internet, and maps out where there are multiple households that don’t have an internet connection — and why. The data also provides an interactive tool to map projects, identify costs, and assess the viability and competitiveness of technical solutions for areas with service gaps.

The Faster Internet Oregon website (www.FasterInternetOregon.org) features an easy-to-use speed test and asks a few simple location questions for mapping accuracy. The entire survey takes less than one minute to complete, and partners on this campaign aim to wrap up the initial collection of responses by October 15.

Privacy is of the utmost importance to the campaign’s partners. No personally identifiable information will be stored beyond the address that residents provide—and this information will not be available for public viewing. No information will be sold. Data will only be available to campaign partners and decision-makers who sign a data-use agreement.

The goals of this campaign are to:

Understand where the greatest broadband needs are in Oregon;

Secure funding for additional broadband infrastructure; and

Make sure those funds are distributed equitably so that everyone has access to fast, affordable, reliable internet services.

The project is led by the Oregon Economic Development Districts Association, Onward Eugene, Speed Up America, and Link Oregon. It is supported by The Ford Family Foundation, the Oregon Community Foundation, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, and many other statewide partners and agencies. For more information, please visit www.FasterInternetOregon.org, or email info@fasterinternetoregon.org.