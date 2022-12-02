Hoodoo Ski Area opens for season on Saturday

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hoodoo Ski Area near Santiam Pass will open its 2022-23 season this Saturday.

Guests can see the daily Hoodoo operating schedule at skihoodoo.com/events. Hours are subject to change depending on weather, road conditions, etc.

December schedule:

Dec. 3-4, 8-11, 15-18, 25: 9 am – 4 pm

Dec. 21-24, 26-31: 9 am – 9 pm

Regular schedule (starts Jan. 1):

Sunday: 9 am – 4 pm

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday – Saturday: 9 am – 9 pm

The Autobahn Tubing Park is currently closed until further notice due to staffing shortages.

Hoodoo is still hiring for various positions. Those interested can apply at skihoodoo.com/employment.