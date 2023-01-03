NeighborImpact offering grants to expand Central Oregon’s child care offerings

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In an effort to address the child care crisis in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact is supporting the expansion of child care services by providing funding and educational opportunities to child care providers and persons wanting to become child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Funding for the program comes from an $8.2 million grant from the State of Oregon.

Grants for child care providers, which include financial and programmatic support, are available to center-based and home-based providers, and to persons wanting to start a child care business. Award amounts range from $5,000 to $528,350, depending on the type of care provided, the number of children served and other considerations. Priority for funding will be given to providers who offer full-time care.

The Child Care Expansion Project has awards available for providers at varying stages of their business; the intent is to help providers address their most pressing needs and learn how to get started in the industry.

Some funding opportunities also include an educational component and direct business coaching, provided through a partnership with NeighborImpact Child Care Resources and the Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College.

This educational program focuses on best business practices to achieve and maintain financial success and strategy for creating child care businesses that encompass quality early childhood education. The program is built upon, and a continuation of, a successful pilot program developed for home-based child care providers between the two partners.

The lack of child care services in the Central Oregon region has affected many community members and working families. One way to support this initiative and help address the need is by sharing this information with persons who are interested in opening, or who currently have, a child care business. One of the biggest hurdles to opening or expanding programs is the lack of available commercial and residential space.

For persons who know of facilities that may be available to child care providers, please contact Hannah Kuehl at ccep@neighborimpact.org.

For more information about this initiative and specific opportunities, visit www.neighborimpact.org/child-care-expansion-project/ or email ccep@neighborimpact.org.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.