Central Oregon
Bend’s Inovia brings awareness to DVT, considered a silent killer

This month doctors are increasing efforts to educate the community about a silent killer. 

DVT stands for deep vein thrombosis and March is a month for national awareness. 

Just knowing about it could make the difference between getting a simple treatment or, losing your life.

DVT is a blood clot deep in the leg, or sometimes the arm. On its own, it causes swelling, redness and discomfort, but it can become something more. If the clot breaks off and makes it to the heart or lungs, it can be deadly.

At Bend’s Inovia Vein Specialty Center, doctors treat the condition and raise awareness. Risk factors include recent injury or hospitalization. People who are immobile for long periods of time can also develop DVT.

If detected in time, the clot can be treated fairly easily with blood thinners and compression socks.

