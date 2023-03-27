Smith Rock State Park draft master plan update due for release; public input sought, meetings planned

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to weigh in on long-term planning for Smith Rock State Park as part of the process to update the park’s 1991 Master Plan.

The Draft Smith Rock Master Plan will guide facility development, recreation use and resource management for the next 20 years, and will be reviewed at two upcoming public meetings.

The draft plan will be posted Monday, April 10 on the OPRD planning website at https://bit.ly/OPRDMasterPlans .

Two meetings are scheduled on Monday, April 10 to review the draft plan:

An online Zoom meeting is set for 3-4:30 p.m.

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SWEV1yFUSPKACru4bUcInA



A 6-7:30 p.m. in-person meeting is scheduled at

Bend Parks & Recreation District

Riverbend Community Room

799 SW Columbia St.,

Bend OR, 97702

Once the plan is posted, comments can be submitted by email OPRD.Publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov or online form on https://bit.ly/OPRDMasterPlans, or in writing to: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Attn. Jenna Marmon, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301. Comments will be considered through Monday, May 15.

The draft master plan balances the feedback received from stakeholders throughout the planning process, which began in 2016 (the project was delayed due to COVID).

The management goals, strategies and development concepts proposed will help alleviate concerns heard throughout the process, including parking, congestion, trails, interpretive opportunities and management.

The plan provides a 20-year vision with a menu of solutions that can be implemented over time,as funds become available.

The commission in late 2021 gave initial approval to a list of bond-funded capital improvement projects, including a new visitor center and restroom at Smith Rock, as well as electrical upgrades and parking/traffic improvements. The initial estimate was $4 million to $6 million.

Comments received during the comment period (April 10- May 15) will be collected and reviewed for inclusion into the draft document, which will then be presented to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for adoption at their June meeting.