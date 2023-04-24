New owners of Petersen Rock Garden & Museum (and Peacock Sanctuary) set sights on Memorial Day reopening

The new owners and those who have been helping clean up, repair and prepare the World-Famous Petersen Rock Garden & Museum (and Peacock Sanctuary) near Redmond are seeking volunteers to help out the weekend of May 21st as they plan to reopen by Memorial Day. NewsChannel 21 photojournalist Tyson Beauchemin paid a visit to see how things look now and to speak with the owner and those working to revive the memorable spot.

