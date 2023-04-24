Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Published 6:46 PM

New owners of Petersen Rock Garden & Museum (and Peacock Sanctuary) set sights on Memorial Day reopening

The new owners and those who have been helping clean up, repair and prepare the World-Famous Petersen Rock Garden & Museum (and Peacock Sanctuary) near Redmond are seeking volunteers to help out the weekend of May 21st as they plan to reopen by Memorial Day. NewsChannel 21 photojournalist Tyson Beauchemin paid a visit to see how things look now and to speak with the owner and those working to revive the memorable spot.

Article Topic Follows: Central Oregon

Jump to comments ↓

Tyson Beauchemin

Tyson Beauchemin is a photojournalist for NewsChannel 21

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content