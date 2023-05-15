12 Central Oregon entities receive over $1.9 million in Community Wildfire Risk Reduction grants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal recently awarded more than $1.9 million to a dozen Central Oregon entities through its Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant program.

Funds will be spent over the next three years on strategic items to help local fire adapted communities better prepare for wildfire, creating more resiliency. Projects include creating defensible space, reducing the ladder fuels that carry fire, assisting vulnerable populations, improved evacuation routes, education, outreach, and more.

The competitive Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant was open to local governments, special districts, structural fire service agencies and non-governmental organizations.

The 12 organizations to receive funding are:

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council $250,000.00

Chemult Rural Fire Protection District $ 78,302.00

City of Sisters $ 72,000.00

Crescent RFPD $101,250.00

Crooked River Ranch Lions Club $ 82,431.00

Deschutes County $500,000.00

Deschutes River Woods Neighborhood Association $156,300.00

Deschutes Rural Fire District #2 $280,679.00

Grizzly Rangeland Fire Protection Association $ 37,500.00

Ponderosa Pines Property Owners Association $140,995.00

River Canyon Estates Homeonwers’ Association $ 27,405.00

Walker Range Patrol Asociation $180,000.00

These projects will help protect people, property, and communities, preparing communities for wildfire impacts and creating a more fire-adapted Oregon. More information on the program and a full list of organizations awarded statewide can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/OSFM-Grants.aspx.