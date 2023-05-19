BLM offers reminder: Teaters Road is open to public, under court order

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — As the busy outdoor recreation season begins, Bureau of Land Management officials would like to remind the public that Teaters Road is open. Access over the entirety of Teaters Road is currently available in accordance with a federal court order from May 2022.

On May 17, 2022, a federal court issued an order requiring the public and the government use of Teaters Road. This order remains in effect.

Teaters Road provides a direct connection between Highway 380 north to the North Fork Crooked River area and the Ochoco National Forest, as well as the only public access to a 160-acre parcel of BLM-administered public lands surrounded by private property.

“The public lands accessed via Teaters Road provide numerous recreational and timber opportunities,” said Amanda Roberts, BLM Prineville District Manager. “We want to ensure people know they continue to have access to this road.”

People should be respectful to adjacent private property owners when using Teaters Road to access public lands, the agency said.

“Help us be good neighbors,” said Roberts. “Please drive slowly and safely, and be mindful of the presence of livestock.”

While the gates may be closed for short periods of time, they will remain unlocked. Visitors may travel through the gates to use the road in its entirety. Please leave the gate as you found it. Signs on the gates that incorrectly indicate the road is closed or that discourage use of the road will be removed to avoid confusion.

-BLM-

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.