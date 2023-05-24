OSU-Cascades presented a research symposium focused on student projects ranging from health to technology￼

Wednesday, the Edward J. Hall hosted the OSU-Cascades Research Symposium. It's a day where students create posters and presentations based on the long-term research projects being done at OSU.

Topics range from traditional research in technology and science, to health and social science projects. Some of this research is the cap-stone of senior and graduate level projects, others are still in progress. This relaxed and social environment gives researchers a way to showcase their projects to both their peers and professors in a low-stakes way.

There were 42 poster projects and 12 ‘lighting talks’ being presented in a classroom.

After the research symposium, some of the projects will be delivered to groups like the Bend City Council or, presented as a thesis.