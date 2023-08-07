Megabus, Pacific Crest Bus Lines to expand NW, Central Oregon daily bus service

ELIZABETH, NJ (KTVZ) -- Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced Monday a new partnership with Pacific Crest Bus Lines, the most reliable bus service in the Northwest, expanding schedules for cities around Oregon, including daily trips between Bend and over a dozen communities.

This partnership will allow for expanded service options for 24 cities across Oregon and California including daily trips to Portland, Salem, Bend and Eugene.

The service will include daily trips between Bend and 13 Oregon communities, including Altamont (S. Klamath County) Chemult, Chiloquin, Crescent, Eugene, Gilchrist, Klamath Falls, La Pine, Portland, Redmond, Salem, Sisters and Sunriver.

“We’re excited that this partnership will allow us to expand our network and sell tickets to customers in Oregon for the first time ever,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “These routes will provide great options for last-minute summer travel.”

"We are thrilled about our newly forged partnership with Megabus and featuring our products on megabus.com," said Anthony Ferro, President of Pacific Crest Bus Lines. "With our expanded route map, we anticipate an extraordinary journey ahead, as we introduce new routes and continue our daily scheduled services across the diverse expanse of Oregon and parts of California. From the bustling urban hubs of Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford, and Eugene, to the serene beauty of Brookings, Crescent City and Klamath Falls, our services now span an extensive network of destinations, catering to the diverse needs of travelers."

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased starting Monday at https://us.megabus.com/.

About Megabus:

Megabus offers city to city express bus service across North America. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities. The safety of our customers is our top priority while also offering convenient, cost-effective service. Megabus is committed to providing eco-friendly travel and reducing our carbon footprint whenever possible. Our buses emit the least carbon dioxide per mile when compared to other vehicles and are seven times more energy and fuel-efficient than single-occupancy automobiles.



About Pacific Crest Bus Lines:



Pacific Crest Bus Lines takes pride in being Oregon's premier provider of Intercity transportation, offering fixed route services that encompass nearly 50 cities. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our passengers is our top priority. Our fleet comprises efficient vehicles equipped with cutting-edge A.I.-based collision avoidance systems, providing an added layer of protection during every journey. Our services empower people to seize opportunities, foster meaningful connections with loved ones, and embark on transformative explorations. As the forefront provider of intercity transportation in the Northwest, we are driven by a commitment to shaping a future where travel becomes seamless, inclusive, and inspiring for all.