Despite some weekend blue skies, DEQ issues new Central Oregon air quality advisory through Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Sunday for Central and Southern Oregon and the Mt. Hood area due to smoke from fires burning across Oregon and Northern California.

The agencies said they expect the air quality advisory to last until at least Tuesday afternoon. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.

The agencies also said they expect intermittent smoke in Hood River, southern Klamath, northern Lake, Marion and Wasco counties.

The E::SPACE air quality map on KTVZ.COM's Weather page showed much of Central Oregon in the "Moderate" category at midday Sunday, though some locations to the south and west, as well as Prineville, were higher, in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

The DEQ's air quality monitors, meanwhile, put Sunriver and La Pine in the "unhealthy" quality on Sunday.

Smoke levels can change rapidly, depending on the weather and fire activity. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources: