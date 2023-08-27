Weekend of bluer skies ends with a wall of smoke surging into C.O.; Bend Park and Rec programs affected

(Update: Adding Bend Park and Rec impacts)

You can't breathe easy, but rest assured: Officials say there are no new fires close by

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bluer, less smoky skies for much of the High Desert for much of the weekend could have left some folks wondering why the state Department of Environmental Quality issued yet another air quality advisory on Sunday for Central Oregon, extending through Tuesday.

But by Sunday evening, as winds blew a thick wall of smoke blew east into the region, sending air quality readings plunging back down to the Hazardous and Very Unhealthy levels yet again, no one wondered any more.

Instead, many were wondering, or worrying: Is there a big new wildfire close by? Or did some of the newer or weeks-old wildfires kick up, big-time, in our direction?

When it comes to the new smoke surge, “I haven’t heard anything specific to one fire or another,” Fire Information Officer Lisa Clark told NewsChannel 21.

Instead, she said, all that smoke likely was an accumulation from the several large and smaller fires burning to the west on the Willamette National Forest, including the Lookout, Bedrock and the new Pete’s Lake Fire in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

Clark said she was getting calls from worried residents in areas around Bend, from Awbrey Butte to Deschutes River Woods, “asking if they should be evacuating – I know it smells like it’s in our backyards.”

The Bend Park and Rec District, among many entities dealing with recent smoke, said in its update Monday morning that its pools are open, but Rivers Edge Golf was canceled and other programs had a delayed start or were relocated.

The DEQ and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Sunday morning for Central and Southern Oregon and the Mt. Hood area due to smoke from fires burning across Oregon and Northern California.

The agencies said they expect the air quality advisory to last until at least Tuesday afternoon. DEQ and partner agencies said they will continue to monitor smoke in the area.

They also said they expect intermittent smoke in Hood River, southern Klamath, northern Lake, Marion and Wasco counties.

The E::SPACE air quality map on KTVZ.COM's Weather page showed much of Central Oregon in the "Moderate" category at midday Sunday, though some locations to the south and west, as well as Prineville, were higher, in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

But aonce the thick smoke moved in later Sunday, much of the region had worsened to the Hazardous category (over 300 AQI) or Very Unhealthy

Smoke levels can change rapidly, depending on the weather and fire activity. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

