Most Central Oregon fire districts open debris burning Tuesday; banned in several cities, rules vary, permits needed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent cooling weather, local fire departments, the US Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and Oregon Department of Forestry agreed that many local areas may enter into the burn season. The Central Oregon Fire Chiefs Association announced that Tuesday will be the official start to when most local fire districts in Central Oregon are open.

Some local departments have already opened debris burning, based on the conditions in their area. Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue will open on November 1st, allowing burn barrels and campfires until then. Year-round burning bans in Central Oregon include the city limits of Bend, Redmond, Sisters and community of Sunriver.

Even with many fire districts opening burn season, Central Oregon fire chiefs remind residents that they need to check their local fire district’s website and/or call daily to ensure the district is allowing burning on a given day, and to obtain any necessary permits.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has not officially ended the fire season. Fire danger is still considered moderate. On private lands within the Central Oregon District, the general public may conduct open burning of small piles with a valid permit from your local fire district on days they allow burning.

Central Oregon Fire Chiefs' federal partners (US Forest Service & Bureau of Land Management) will also begin performing prescribed burns throughout the region.

These prescribed burns will be conducted under carefully planned conditions such as: with federal fire resources, professional fire managers and firefighters on scene, favorable weather conditions and carefully planned land plots.

These prescribed burns improve forest health and reduce the forest fuels in order to lower the wildfire risk to our communities that is ever present later in the season when the conditions are even more extreme. More information can be found at https://www.centraloregonfire.org/. Residents can also text ‘COFIRE’ to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.

Local burn information phone numbers:

Alfalfa Fire District

541-382-2333

Bend/Deschutes Rural District #2

541-322-6335

Black Butte Ranch

541-595-2288

Cloverdale

541-389-2345

Crook County Fire & Rescue

541-447-BURN (2876)

Crooked River Ranch RFPD

541-923-4633

Jefferson County Fire & EMS

541-475-1789

La Pine Fire Department

541-536-9056

Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue

541-410 5077

Redmond Fire & Rescue

541-504-5035

Sisters-Camp Sherman

541-549-2333

Warm Springs Fire & Safety

541-553-1146