Several Central Oregon breweries among more than 700 offering Kōkua Session IPA, to help Maui wildfire victims

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Kōkua Project is one beer, brewed by many, to support our Maui ‘Ohana who have been affected by the tragic wildfires. More than 700 breweries across the US and internationally have volunteered to brew Kōkua and pledged to donate the proceeds to the Global Empowerment Mission, the nonprofit organization that is facilitating the Maui Brewing Company Fire Fund.

Kōkua, translated as “extending help to others” in the Hawaiian language, is coordinated by Maui Brewing Company and inspired by Sierra Nevada’s Resilience project of 2018. Kōkua is a Session IPA that delivers a refreshing wave of tropical hop aroma atop a delicate malt base.

Beer lovers and those looking to support Maui’s relief efforts can find Kōkua in many taprooms across every state. In Oregon, there are 24 breweries where beer lovers can find Kōkua on draft and support this project benefiting Maui:

Arable Brewing Company

Beachcrest Brewing Company

Bend Brewing Co.

Buoy Beer Company

Caldera Brewing

Cascade Lakes Brewing Company

Chetco Brewing Company

Coin Toss Brewing

Crux Fermentation Project LLC

Deschutes Brewery

Drop Bear Brewery

Ecliptic Brewing

Fort George Brewery

Hop Valley Brewing

Leikam Brewing

Level Beer

Oblivion Brewing Co.

pFriem Family Brewers

Second Profession Brewing

Silver Moon Brewing

Vision Brewing Co.

Weekend Beer Company

Xicha Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Co.

Donate directly to the Maui Beer Company Fire Fund online HERE.

In August, a series of devastating wildfires broke out on the island of Maui. The wind-driven fires prompted evacuations and caused widespread damage in the town of Lahaina on Maui's northwest coast. FEMA estimated that over 2,200 buildings had been destroyed, mostly residential homes, as well as crucial infrastructure and many historic landmarks in Lahaina. The damage caused by the fire has been estimated at nearly $6 billion.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Kahana (Maui), Ka’anapali (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 26 states, 1 district, and 2 international countries with more areas to follow.